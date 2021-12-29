Delays likely as police escort 27-metre yacht hull across Norfolk

Drivers may face delays as police escort a yacht hull across the county. This photo shows a previous boat part police escorted. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are likely to face delays next week as police escort an abnormal load across the county.

Officers will guide the boat part, which is being transported to Southampton, from Rectory Road in Ashmanhaugh to the M25 junction 25.

The 5.6-metre wide and 27-metre long yacht hull weighs 44,000kg and will set off at 8am on Sunday, December 9th, 2022.

The route will be as follows: Local roads, to Rectory Road, to School Road, to A1151, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47 at Acle, to A11 at Thickthorn roundabout, to A14, to A11, to M11, to M25 anticlockwise J25.

Delays can be expected along these routes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.