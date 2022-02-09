News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays likely as police escort 27-metre yacht deck across region

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:30 PM February 9, 2022
Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Drivers may face delays as police escort a yacht hull across the county. This photo shows a previous boat part police escorted. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are likely to face delays as police escort an abnormal load across the East of England.

Officers will guide the boat part across Norfolk and Suffolk, from Gaymers Way, North Walsham to the M25 junction 25.

From here, the yacht deck will be transported to its destination in Hampshire. 

The 5.6-metre wide and 27-metre long yacht deck weighs 38,000kg and will set off at 10am on Thursday, February 9, 2022.

The route will be as follows: Gaymers Way, to Folgate Road, to B1145, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47, to A11 into Suffolk, to A14 into Cambridgeshire, to A1, to the M11 into Essex, to the M25 anticlockwise Junction 25.


Norfolk
Suffolk
Cambridgeshire

