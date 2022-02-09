Delays likely as police escort 27-metre yacht deck across region

Drivers may face delays as police escort a yacht hull across the county. This photo shows a previous boat part police escorted. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are likely to face delays as police escort an abnormal load across the East of England.

Officers will guide the boat part across Norfolk and Suffolk, from Gaymers Way, North Walsham to the M25 junction 25.

From here, the yacht deck will be transported to its destination in Hampshire.

The 5.6-metre wide and 27-metre long yacht deck weighs 38,000kg and will set off at 10am on Thursday, February 9, 2022.

The route will be as follows: Gaymers Way, to Folgate Road, to B1145, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47, to A11 into Suffolk, to A14 into Cambridgeshire, to A1, to the M11 into Essex, to the M25 anticlockwise Junction 25.



