B1160 closed due to crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:55 PM February 3, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

The B1160 has been closed in both directions due to a crash.  - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The B1160 has been closed in both directions due to a crash. 

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the B1160 in Wissington, near Downham Market.

Motorist are being asked to avoid the area and a diversion route is currently in place.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "Owing to an RTC, the B1160 at Wissington is fully closed to all traffic while emergency services work at the scene. Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 




