B1160 closed due to crash

The B1160 has been closed in both directions due to a crash. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

The B1160 has been closed in both directions due to a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the B1160 in Wissington, near Downham Market.

Motorist are being asked to avoid the area and a diversion route is currently in place.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "Owing to an RTC, the B1160 at Wissington is fully closed to all traffic while emergency services work at the scene. Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area."

Owing to an RTC, the B1160 at #Wissington is fully closed to all traffic whilst emergency services work at the scene, local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 3, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.











