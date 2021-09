Published: 6:00 PM September 2, 2021

Oil has been spilled on the B1108 near Ringers Lane in Hingham - Credit: Google Maps

An oil spill has caused a key route into a market town to be closed during rush hour on Thursday afternoon.

Police have attended the B1108 in Hingham and have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Highways have been called to clear the spillage.

Eyewitnesses have said vehicles are being diverted down Ringers Lane and that the oil was spilled from a tractor.