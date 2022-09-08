Police called to fight on A140
- Credit: Google
Police have been called to a major road in Norfolk after a fight broke out between two drivers.
Officers attended the scene on the A140 at Long Stratton following reports of a verbal altercation at 8.45am today (September 8).
The incident happened close to the Shell garage and Flower Pot Lane junction.
Police remain at the scene and are speaking to the parties involved.
Eyewitnesses report that the altercation is between a lorry driver and a person driving a car.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police remain at the scene in Long Stratton following a verbal altercation between two drivers on the A140.
"Officers are speaking to the parties involved."
There is heavy congestion building along the A140 northbound lane following the incident stretching back to Wood Lane.