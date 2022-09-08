News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police called to fight on A140

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:49 AM September 8, 2022
Updated: 9:55 AM September 8, 2022
Police have been called to the A140 in Long Stratton following a verbal altercation between a lorry driver and car driver

Police have been called to the A140 in Long Stratton following a verbal altercation between a lorry driver and a person driving a car - Credit: Google

Police have been called to a major road in Norfolk after a fight broke out between two drivers.

Officers attended the scene on the A140 at Long Stratton following reports of a verbal altercation at 8.45am today (September 8).

The incident happened close to the Shell garage and Flower Pot Lane junction.

Police remain at the scene and are speaking to the parties involved.

Eyewitnesses report that the altercation is between a lorry driver and a person driving a car.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police remain at the scene in Long Stratton following a verbal altercation between two drivers on the A140.

"Officers are speaking to the parties involved."

There is heavy congestion building along the A140 northbound lane following the incident stretching back to Wood Lane.

