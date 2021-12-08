News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police called after illegally parked delivery driver blocks bus routes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:17 PM December 8, 2021
Police were called to Howards Street in Great Yarmouth this afternoon over an illegally parked delivery van

Police were called to Howards Street in Great Yarmouth this afternoon after an illegally parked delivery van blocked a number of bus routes. - Credit: Google Maps

Police were called to a busy Great Yarmouth street this afternoon after an illegally parked delivery van blocked a number of bus routes.

Officers were called to Howards Street in the town at about 1.30pm after reports a delivery van was blocking the road.

As a result of the illegal parking, First services X1, X11, 8, 1 and 1A towards Caister, Martham and Norwich were diverted via the Town Hall and Stonecutters Way.

Police spoke to the driver and he agreed to move on, with normal bus services resumed at about 2pm.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

