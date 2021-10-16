Police called to King's Lynn as car overturns in ditch
Published: 3:37 PM October 16, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police crews were called to reports of a vehicle upside down in a ditch in Norfolk this afternoon.
The incident happened on the A47 close to the Saddlebow roundabout as a car ended up on its roof in King's Lynn.
The vehicle is thought to be a Fiat Leone and the accident happened just after 2pm.
A police spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries and the car is set to be recovered later this afternoon.
The road is unaffected and travel is moving normally.