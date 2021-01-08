News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Lane open following A11 collision near Thickthorn Roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:21 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM January 8, 2021
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Heavy traffic is building near the Thickthorn Roundabout following a collision.

Norfolk Police said one lane is open on the southbound lane of the A11 at Thickthorn after reports of a single vehicle collision.

The spokesman said the motorist suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman said; "Police were called to the A11 Southbound between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Wymondham following reports of a single vehicle collision.

"One lane is open. Drivers advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic."


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

New record high Covid infection rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Council may close car parks unless visitors stay away

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Health

Town goes above and beyond in third lockdown

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus