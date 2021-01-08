Updated
Lane open following A11 collision near Thickthorn Roundabout
Published: 4:21 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM January 8, 2021
Heavy traffic is building near the Thickthorn Roundabout following a collision.
Norfolk Police said one lane is open on the southbound lane of the A11 at Thickthorn after reports of a single vehicle collision.
The spokesman said the motorist suffered minor injuries.
A spokesman said; "Police were called to the A11 Southbound between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Wymondham following reports of a single vehicle collision.
"One lane is open. Drivers advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic."
