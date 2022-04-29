Police search for witnesses after social club crash caused gas leak

Wroxham Social Club in Norwich Road, after it was hit by a car. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Witnesses have been urged to come forward after a car ploughed into a building and caused a gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road in Wroxham at 3pm on Tuesday, April 27, following reports a silver Mini Cooper had crashed into Wroxham Social Club.

The crash caused extensive damage to the building and hit a gas main which led to the closure of Norwich Road for several hours.

Officers confirmed occupants of the Mini Cooper were not inside the car when officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

Police spoke to two people in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Jean Barnett, a member for 30 years, said the crash meant the club was forced to close until insurers could carry out an assessment.

She said: "It was quite a shock to walk in there and see it. You wouldn't think a car could hit the building like that and cause such damage inside.

"The radiator came off the wall, that's why it caused the gas leak and we had to wait for the gas people to come out and cap it.

"After Covid, we've been trying to put things into place and get us back on our feet."

After the crash happened, locals were warned to keep their doors and windows shut.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours.

Police tape was still in place across the front of the building on Thursday, April 28, and a gaping hole where the car smashed the brick wall was clearly visible.

Officers would like to speak to motorists in the Wroxham area or those travelling between the village and Norwich who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone living close by to the crash with doorbell camera footage between 3pm and 5pm have also been asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact PC Aaron Duffy from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101 or email: AaronJay.Duffy@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 225 of April 26, 2022.

