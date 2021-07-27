Police and fire crews called as shed fire affects A148 traffic
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services have been called to deal with a shed fire close to the A148.
King's Lynn Police said officers are on the scene between Gaywood and the one-way system in the town.
Fire crews have also been sent to the scene, called at 2.03pm to a house in Gaywood Road, close to the College of West Anglia.
Firefighters from King's Lynn used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.
Police said: "Please avoid the area where possible as traffic will be affected."
Sensors in the area show a heavy build-up of traffic.
More to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.