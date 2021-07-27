Police and fire crews called as shed fire affects A148 traffic

Published: 2:48 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM July 27, 2021

Police have been called to the A148 in King's Lynn, close to the College of West Anglia. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been called to deal with a shed fire close to the A148.

King's Lynn Police said officers are on the scene between Gaywood and the one-way system in the town.

Fire crews have also been sent to the scene, called at 2.03pm to a house in Gaywood Road, close to the College of West Anglia.

Firefighters from King's Lynn used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.

Police said: "Please avoid the area where possible as traffic will be affected."

Sensors in the area show a heavy build-up of traffic.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

