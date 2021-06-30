Delays after police and ambulance called to crash

Published: 9:40 AM June 30, 2021

Police were called to the A1066 east of Thetford after a two-car crash. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to a crash outside Thetford this morning.

An ambulance was called alongside police to the A1066 at Rushford, east of the town, just after 8am on Wednesday.

A Volkswagen Polo and Renault Clio were involved in the crash which blocked the road.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "No injuries reported but an ambulance was called as a precaution."

The road was cleared at around 8.50am, but sensors show there was still some residual delays in the area as of 9.15am.

