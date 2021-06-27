Lynn-bound trains terminate at Downham Market after points failure
Published: 6:57 PM June 27, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Emergency replacement buses are being sent to help transport passengers between stations in west Norfolk following a points failure.
Great Northern Railway has tweeted services have been affected travelling to King's Lynn.
The train provider asked passengers to allow plenty of extra time for travel on Sunday, June 27 evening.
Services will terminate and start back at Downham Market where possible.
The service said it is looking to source rail replacement buses between Downham Market and King's Lynn.
You may also want to watch:
"Watlington and King's Lynn are currently not being served.
"Rail replacement buses have been confirmed and are due to arrive on site from 6.30pm."
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
- 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
- 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
- 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
- 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
- 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
- 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
- 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus