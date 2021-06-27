News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lynn-bound trains terminate at Downham Market after points failure

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:57 PM June 27, 2021   
A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

A points failure near King's Lynn has impacted travel this evening. - Credit: Archant

Emergency replacement buses are being sent to help transport passengers between stations in west Norfolk following a points failure.

Great Northern Railway has tweeted services have been affected travelling to King's Lynn.

The train provider asked passengers to allow plenty of extra time for travel on Sunday, June 27 evening.

Services will terminate and start back at Downham Market where possible.

The service said it is looking to source rail replacement buses between Downham Market and King's Lynn. 

"Watlington and King's Lynn are currently not being served.

"Rail replacement buses have been confirmed and are due to arrive on site from 6.30pm."


