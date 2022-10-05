'Shop around!' - Warning for drivers as supermarkets raise prices

Drivers have been told to shop around for fuel from supermarkets amid rising prices - Credit: PA

Drivers have been told to "shop around" for fuel as a result of major supermarkets increasing profit margins, according to new data.

The warning comes amid a further 10p cut in petrol prices as those that buy fuel at chains such as Asda, Tesco and Morrisons are being urged to look elsewhere.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of fuel dropped almost 7p to 162.9 in September as oil prices fell.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesman, said drivers should have seen a "far bigger drop".

"The wholesale price of delivered petrol was around 120p for the whole month," he said.

“This means forecourts across the country should have been displaying prices around 152p given the long-term margin on unleaded is 7p a litre.

“In stark contrast to this, RAC Fuel Watch data has shown margins to be around 17p a litre – a huge 10p more than normal.”

Mr Williams noted that Morrisons is offering discounted fuel for customers who spend a certain amount of money in store.

This is a type of promotion which “tends only to be seen when supermarkets are benefitting from lower wholesale prices”, he added.

He urged drivers to “shop around for the best deals” rather than assuming supermarkets are the cheapest fuel retailers because they have been in the past.

The average price of a litre of diesel dropped by 3.5p to 180.2p last month.