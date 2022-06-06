Person taken to hospital and road closed after crash

A person has been taken to hospital and the B1077 Shelfanger Road has been closed near Diss following a crash - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital and a road in south Norfolk was closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene following the single vehicle collision on Shelfanger Road (B1077) near Diss.

Officers were called by Norfolk Fire Service just before 11.30am on Monday, June 6.

Fire crews from Diss and Harleston made the scene safe.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called just before 11.30am to a single vehicle collision.

"A person has been taken to hospital and a road closure is in place.

"Recovery has been called."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



