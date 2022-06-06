News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person taken to hospital and road closed after crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:18 PM June 6, 2022
A person has been taken to hospital and the B1077 Shelfanger Road has been closed near Diss following a crash

A person has been taken to hospital and the B1077 Shelfanger Road has been closed near Diss following a crash - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital and a road in south Norfolk was closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene following the single vehicle collision on Shelfanger Road (B1077) near Diss.

Officers were called by Norfolk Fire Service just before 11.30am on Monday, June 6.

Fire crews from Diss and Harleston made the scene safe.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called just before 11.30am to a single vehicle collision.

"A person has been taken to hospital and a road closure is in place.

"Recovery has been called."

