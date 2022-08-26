Person taken to hospital following A47 crash
Published: 1:46 PM August 26, 2022
- Credit: Google
A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 in King's Lynn.
The collision happened prior to the Pullover roundabout Wisbech-bound at 12.23pm on Friday.
One vehicle was involved in the incident.
Fire engines, police and the ambulance service were dispatched to the scene.
A fire appliance from King's Lynn station made the scene safe and cut one person free from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.
One lane was closed following the crash but has since reopened by 1.25pm.
There was heavy congestion along the A47 and A17, but it began to clear by 1.30pm.