Person taken to hospital following A47 crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 in King's Lynn.

The collision happened prior to the Pullover roundabout Wisbech-bound at 12.23pm on Friday.

One vehicle was involved in the incident.

Fire engines, police and the ambulance service were dispatched to the scene.

A fire appliance from King's Lynn station made the scene safe and cut one person free from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

One lane was closed following the crash but has since reopened by 1.25pm.

There was heavy congestion along the A47 and A17, but it began to clear by 1.30pm.