News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Person taken to hospital following A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:46 PM August 26, 2022
A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 in King's Lynn.

The collision happened prior to the Pullover roundabout Wisbech-bound at 12.23pm on Friday.

One vehicle was involved in the incident.

Fire engines, police and the ambulance service were dispatched to the scene.

A fire appliance from King's Lynn station made the scene safe and cut one person free from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

One lane was closed following the crash but has since reopened by 1.25pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Soap star runs fitness classes for charity after settling into Norfolk home
  2. 2 Town centre Tesco store reopens after closing due to flooding
  3. 3 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
  1. 4 Woman punched pub landlord’s daughter over missing handbag
  2. 5 GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades
  3. 6 Dredging under way to remove silt from village pond
  4. 7 Lowestoft man found guilty of 'unending sexual abuse' is jailed for life
  5. 8 Eight fire crews called to care home blaze near Loddon
  6. 9 Driver crashes into drainage ditch after attempting to exit closed car park
  7. 10 Care home fined £4,000 after failing to keep residents safe

There was heavy congestion along the A47 and A17, but it began to clear by 1.30pm. 

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

(L-R) Nick Baker, Malcolm Lewis, Ryan Baez and Anne Nurse are being evicted from their homes after C

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

'Heartbreaking' - 11 families to be evicted from their homes

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_metoffice_25aug22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Walcott's wide beach at low tide

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Homes evacuated after suspected unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon