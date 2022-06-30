Person injured and road blocked after north Norfolk crash

Updated

The A149 has been blocked near to the Gulf Fairview Garage in Wayford following a crash - Credit: Google

A person has been injured in a crash in north Norfolk leaving the road blocked.

The collision happened on the A149 Wayford Road near to the Gulf Garage at about 4.15pm on Thursday, June 30.

Three vehicles were involved.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene.

Two fire teams from Wroxham and North Walsham attended and helped release a person from a vehicle and also made the scene safe.

The road was partially blocked and there is slow moving traffic in the area.

Congestion built up between Wayford and the Yarmouth Road junction.

Norfolk Police asked drivers to find alternative routes to avoid the crash.

The road was cleared and had reopened by 6.45pm.