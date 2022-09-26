News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Person injured in west Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:09 AM September 26, 2022
A person has gone to hospital following a crash in Little Cressingfield, near Watton

A person was injured in a crash in Little Cressingfield, near Watton - Credit: Google

A person was injured in a crash in west Norfolk this morning.

The collision happened on Watton Road in Little Cressingham at 7.16am (September 26).

One vehicle was involved.

The road was blocked for several hours but it was reported to be clear by 10.20am.

A Norfolk Fire Service crew from Watton attended and made the scene safe.

One person took themselves to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon