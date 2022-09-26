Person injured in west Norfolk crash

A person was injured in a crash in Little Cressingfield, near Watton - Credit: Google

A person was injured in a crash in west Norfolk this morning.

The collision happened on Watton Road in Little Cressingham at 7.16am (September 26).

One vehicle was involved.

The road was blocked for several hours but it was reported to be clear by 10.20am.

A Norfolk Fire Service crew from Watton attended and made the scene safe.

One person took themselves to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.



