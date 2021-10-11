News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person injured in A149 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:28 PM October 11, 2021   
The traffic lights on the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A person has been injured after two cars collided on the A149.

Police were called to the incident on the Hardwick Roundabout in King’s Lynn shortly after 11.40am today (October 11, 2021), where a Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a crash with an unnamed vehicle.

The road was blocked while officers cleared the scene and one person suffered a minor injury.

It was cleared just after 12.40pm.

It followed an earlier crash on the A47 between the Saddlebow Road roundabout and the Pullover Road roundabout.

The crash, between a Volkswagen Golf and a BMW, happened at around 6.40am and meant that the A47 westbound was partially blocked for a short period of time.

