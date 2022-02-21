News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person injured after crash between truck, van and two cars on A47

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:24 PM February 21, 2022
A person has been left with injuries after a crash involving a truck, van and two cars on the A47 this morning.

Police were called to a four-vehicle road traffic collision at North Burlingham at 10.30am on Monday, February 21.

The crash caused the road to be blocked.

One person is believed to have suffered injuries.

The road was cleared at 12.35pm.

