Person hit by train near Ely

A person has been hit by a train near Ely.

Great Northern Rail UK Tweeted at around 9.50pm tonight [Monday September 20] that someone was hit by a train between Cambridge North and Ely.

All lines are blocked between these stations while the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

Rail replacement buses have been requested to run between Cambridge, Ely and Kings Lynn.

Service updates and travel info can be found here, https://www.greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

