Person hit by train near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:31 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 10:46 PM September 20, 2021
Great Northern trains at Downham Market Station. Picture: Chris Bishop

Great Northern Rail UK Tweeted at around 10pm on Monday September 20 that someone was hit by a train between Cambridge North and Ely. - Credit: Archant

A person has been hit by a train near Ely.

Great Northern Rail UK Tweeted at around 9.50pm tonight [Monday September 20] that someone was hit by a train between Cambridge North and Ely.

All lines are blocked between these stations while the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

Rail replacement buses have been requested to run between Cambridge, Ely and Kings Lynn. 

Service updates and travel info can be found here, https://www.greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.


This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

