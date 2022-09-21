Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

A person has been hit by a train between Colchester and Witham - Credit: Greater Anglia

A person has been hit by a train on the main Norwich to London rail line.

The incident happened on the Greater Anglia line between Colchester and Witham in Essex at about 8.45pm on Wednesday (September 21).

Train services between Norwich and London have been cancelled or delayed.

All lines are blocked currently affecting Greater Anglia services in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Greater Anglia has said services could be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Emergency services and Network Rail staff are on site.

A number of alterations have been put in place with trains terminating at Colchester and others are being redirected to other stations.

More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.