News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:25 PM September 21, 2022
Greater Anglia said the changes were due to a combination of "falling passenger numbers" and staff s

A person has been hit by a train between Colchester and Witham - Credit: Greater Anglia

A person has been hit by a train on the main Norwich to London rail line.

The incident happened on the Greater Anglia line between Colchester and Witham in Essex at about 8.45pm on Wednesday (September 21).

Train services between Norwich and London have been cancelled or delayed.

All lines are blocked currently affecting Greater Anglia services in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Greater Anglia has said services could be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Emergency services and Network Rail staff are on site.

A number of alterations have been put in place with trains terminating at Colchester and others are being redirected to other stations.

More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website. 

Greater Anglia
Norfolk
Suffolk
Essex

Don't Miss

2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Retiring farmer Martin Howes is hosting an auction of farm machinery at Briggate Old Hall Farm in Honing

Farming | Gallery

Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon