Person freed from vehicle after crash on A140
Published: 7:16 PM November 28, 2020
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A motorist had to be freed from their vehicle after a crash on the A140.
Emergency services were called to reports of an accident on the Tasburgh stretch of the road at 5.20pm today.
Fire crews from Carrow in Norwich and Long Stratton attended the scene of the collision close to the village.
Firefighters freed the occupants of one of the vehicles using specialist hydraulic rescue equipment.
Traffic on the busy Norwich to Ipswich Road was disrupted while the accident was dealt with and the vehicles were recovered.
You may also want to watch:
The A140 between Long Stratton, Tasburgh and Newton Flotman is one of Norfolk's most dangerous stretches of road, with 13 crashes reported to police in 2018 including two that led to fatalities
Most Read
- 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
- 2 Green light for new Tesco store in town centre
- 3 Landlady warns community pubs are being 'crucified' by new measures
- 4 All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead
- 5 Taxi driver stole more than £17,000 from his employer
- 6 Police called to reports of young men climbing up crane in Norwich
- 7 Norfolk hospitals have discharged over 1,100 coronavirus patients
- 8 Water outages hit homes across city
- 9 Town in mourning as nightclub owner who 'loved everybody' dies at 49
- 10 People released from car after crash closes road
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus