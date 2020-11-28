Person freed from vehicle after crash on A140

Published: 7:16 PM November 28, 2020

A temporary 30mph speed limit for work on a new roundabout will include a stretch of the A140 at Tasburgh that has been the scene of fatal accidents. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A motorist had to be freed from their vehicle after a crash on the A140.

Emergency services were called to reports of an accident on the Tasburgh stretch of the road at 5.20pm today.

Fire crews from Carrow in Norwich and Long Stratton attended the scene of the collision close to the village.

Firefighters freed the occupants of one of the vehicles using specialist hydraulic rescue equipment.

Traffic on the busy Norwich to Ipswich Road was disrupted while the accident was dealt with and the vehicles were recovered.

The A140 between Long Stratton, Tasburgh and Newton Flotman is one of Norfolk's most dangerous stretches of road, with 13 crashes reported to police in 2018 including two that led to fatalities