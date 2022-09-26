News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person cut free from vehicle after north Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:27 PM September 26, 2022
A person was cut free from their vehicle by the fire service following a crash in Holt

A person was cut free from their vehicle by the fire service following a crash in Holt - Credit: Google

A person has been cut free from their vehicle following a crash in north Norfolk.

The collision involving a single vehicle happened on Glaven Road in Holt at 12.04pm today (September 26).

Norfolk Fire Service crews from Holt and Sheringham attended the scene and helped to free a person trapped by using hydraulic rescue equipment.

An ambulance was also called but it is currently unknown if any injuries were sustained in the crash. 

The road was cleared by 1pm. 

