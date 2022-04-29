Four people taken to hospital after A47 crash

Four people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 near Acle. - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

Four people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 last night.

Emergency services were called to a collision on the eastbound A47 near Acle, at The Windle junction, just before 5.30pm.

Three ambulances, three operations managers and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Part of the road was closed to traffic as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Four people were later taken to hospital, with three going to the James Paget Hospital and one to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

Crews from Acle, Carrow and Sprowston made the scene safe.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area following the collision.

