News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two people taken to hospital after village crash

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:42 AM October 28, 2021   
The junction between of Dereham Road onto Fakenham Road A1067, at Bawdeswell

Emergency services were called to the junction between of Dereham Road onto Fakenham Road A1067, at Bawdeswell. - Credit: Google

Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services attended a crash in Bawdeswell on Wednesday evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the crash on the junction of Fakenham Road and Dereham Road just before 5pm on October 27. 

Two ambulances and a senior paramedic in a response vehicle attended the scene. 

A man and woman were transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

According to police two or three vehicles were involved in the collision. 

Three fire appliances, one from Dereham, Sprowston as well as a heavy rescue appliance from Carrow, attended the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
Dereham News
Fakenham News
Reepham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hemsby Beach

Man dies after medical emergency on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The scene near Cherry Lane Garden Centre on the A143 near Fritton in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live

Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
One of the homes on Hargham Road, Old Buckenham

Breckland District Council

Work started on four new homes without permission

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
File photo of a F-15 jet at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Live

Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon