Two people taken to hospital after village crash

Published: 10:42 AM October 28, 2021

Emergency services were called to the junction between of Dereham Road onto Fakenham Road A1067, at Bawdeswell. - Credit: Google

Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services attended a crash in Bawdeswell on Wednesday evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the crash on the junction of Fakenham Road and Dereham Road just before 5pm on October 27.

Two ambulances and a senior paramedic in a response vehicle attended the scene.

A man and woman were transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

According to police two or three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Three fire appliances, one from Dereham, Sprowston as well as a heavy rescue appliance from Carrow, attended the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

