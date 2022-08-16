Pedestrian injured in Cromer crash

A pedestrian has been injured in a crash in Cromer town centre - Credit: Google

A pedestrian has been injured in a crash in Cromer town centre.

Police were called at 10am following reports of a collision on Church Street.

One vehicle and a pedestrian were involved, with the pedestrian suffering minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Church Street at 10am to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian has minor injuries and will be attending hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

There has been delays to travel in the town following the crash.

Congestion has backed up along Norwich Road and Church Street.