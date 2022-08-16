News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Pedestrian injured in Cromer crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:24 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM August 16, 2022
A pedestrian has been injured in a crash in Cromer town centre

A pedestrian has been injured in a crash in Cromer town centre - Credit: Google

A pedestrian has been injured in a crash in Cromer town centre.

Police were called at 10am following reports of a collision on Church Street.

One vehicle and a pedestrian were involved, with the pedestrian suffering minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Church Street at 10am to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian has minor injuries and will be attending hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

There has been delays to travel in the town following the crash.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
  2. 2 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  3. 3 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
  1. 4 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 5 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
  3. 6 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  4. 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
  5. 8 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
  6. 9 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
  7. 10 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich

Congestion has backed up along Norwich Road and Church Street.

Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

Don't Miss

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
xxx_katherineryanrichardosman_aug22

9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon