Part of historic footpath to close for three weeks for resurfacing work

Part of Norfolk's historic Peddars Way will close for three weeks from April 25. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Part of a historic footpath in Norfolk is to close for three weeks as resurfacing work begins.

Work on Peddars Way will start on Monday, April 25, in Wretham near Thetford, between Illington Road and Peddars Way Drive.

A diversion will be in place via Illington Road and Watton Road while work is ongoing.

Work will involve improving the surface and installing drainage on the former Roman road in an attempt to reduce flooding issues.

It is being carried out after feedback from trail users and Wretham Parish Council.

The result will be a more accessible route for people using Peddars Way throughout the year.

Work will cost £49,750 and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.