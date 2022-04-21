News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of historic footpath to close for three weeks for resurfacing work

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:37 AM April 21, 2022
The signpost for the Norfolk Coast Path and the Peddars Way at the beach at Holme-next-the-Sea. Pict

Part of Norfolk's historic Peddars Way will close for three weeks from April 25. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Part of a historic footpath in Norfolk is to close for three weeks as resurfacing work begins.

Work on Peddars Way will start on Monday, April 25, in Wretham near Thetford, between Illington Road and Peddars Way Drive.

A diversion will be in place via Illington Road and Watton Road while work is ongoing.

Work will involve improving the surface and installing drainage on the former Roman road in an attempt to reduce flooding issues.

It is being carried out after feedback from trail users and Wretham Parish Council.

The result will be a more accessible route for people using Peddars Way throughout the year.

Work will cost £49,750 and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Aisha Cattermole putting the final touches on Coffee Corner in East Runton. 

Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crews launch the Wells inshore lifeboat after dog walkers became stranded on Stiffkey marshes.

Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Drivers urged to help highways bosses cut disruption during Thickthorn work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough.

Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon