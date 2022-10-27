Busy village roads in north Norfolk to close next week

Two roads in Mundesley will close next week - Credit: Google Maps

Two busy village roads in north Norfolk will close next week as resurfacing work begins.

Beach Road and Paston Road in Mundesley, near North Walsham, will temporarily close as worn-out carriageways are replaced.

Paston Road will close on Tuesday, November 8, before Beach Road closes on Wednesday, November 9.

A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of both works, while pedestrians will be escorted through when required.

Access to homes will be maintained but there may be times when driveways will be temporarily blocked as work takes place in front of homes.

Work on Paston Road is expected to cost £19,450, while work on Beach Road will cost £10,100.

Both works will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.