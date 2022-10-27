News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy village roads in north Norfolk to close next week

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:08 PM October 27, 2022
Two roads in Mundesley will close next week

Two roads in Mundesley will close next week - Credit: Google Maps

Two busy village roads in north Norfolk will close next week as resurfacing work begins.

Beach Road and Paston Road in Mundesley, near North Walsham, will temporarily close as worn-out carriageways are replaced.

Paston Road will close on Tuesday, November 8, before Beach Road closes on Wednesday, November 9.

A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of both works, while pedestrians will be escorted through when required.

Access to homes will be maintained but there may be times when driveways will be temporarily blocked as work takes place in front of homes.

Work on Paston Road is expected to cost £19,450, while work on Beach Road will cost £10,100.

Both works will be carried out by  Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons and Katherine Ryan paddleboarding on the River Wensum in Norwich. 

Celebrity

5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street

Updated

Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_a47_norwich_oct22

A47 near Norwich to partially close until December

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon