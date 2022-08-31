News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A149 reopens after north Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:42 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 6:19 PM August 31, 2022
Part of the A149 is closed following a crash at Salthouse

Part of the A149 had been closed following a crash at Salthouse - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk road has reopened following a crash near a village.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers attended the scene of the incident which happened at about 5pm on Wednesday (August 31) on the A149 at Salthouse.

Following the crash, drivers were urged to use alternative routes where possible.

But in an update just before 6.10pm, police confirmed the road had reopened.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for further information.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Spar shop owner Simone Calnon.Picture: James Bass

Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Alde Barn in Stonham Aspal

10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia

Features Team

Logo Icon
Pupils in years 9 and 10 will be tested at Smithdon Picture: Chris Bishop.

'Dishonest' teaching assistant sacked over job application discrepancies

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon