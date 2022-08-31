A149 reopens after north Norfolk crash

Updated

Part of the A149 had been closed following a crash at Salthouse - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk road has reopened following a crash near a village.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers attended the scene of the incident which happened at about 5pm on Wednesday (August 31) on the A149 at Salthouse.

Road currently closed on the #A149 at Salthouse following an RTC. Emergency services are on scene. Please use other routes where possible. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 31, 2022

Following the crash, drivers were urged to use alternative routes where possible.

But in an update just before 6.10pm, police confirmed the road had reopened.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for further information.