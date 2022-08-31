Updated
A149 reopens after north Norfolk crash
Published: 5:42 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 6:19 PM August 31, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A north Norfolk road has reopened following a crash near a village.
Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers attended the scene of the incident which happened at about 5pm on Wednesday (August 31) on the A149 at Salthouse.
Following the crash, drivers were urged to use alternative routes where possible.
But in an update just before 6.10pm, police confirmed the road had reopened.
Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for further information.