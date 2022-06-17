Part of the A11 closed due to carriageway defect

Part of the A11 is closed as a result of a carriageway defect - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A part of a busy dual carriageway near Norwich is closed as a result of a carriageway defect.

In a tweet on Friday, June 17, National Highways East confirmed the A11 is closed northbound between the B1172 and A47 near Spooner Row with diversions currently in place.

The #A11 is closed northbound between #B1172 and #A47 near #SpoonerRow due to a carriageway defect.



More details to follow pic.twitter.com/TIrJlHR7xU — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 17, 2022

Traffic is being diverted via local roads if heading northbound, while on southbound routes drivers are being urged to drive via the exit and entry slip roads.

National Highways encouraged drivers to allow extra time for travel if the disruption impacted a journey.

The A11 has seen significant disruption along the carriageway as resurfacing works takes place.

Highways England said it will improve the safety of the road surface and provide a smoother and quieter journey for road users.

As work is carried out, the carriageway has been reduced to one lane while the speed limit has also been reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and the travelling public.

The scheme is expected to be finished by June 2023.