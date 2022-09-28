News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Three months of A47 overnight closures coming to an end

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:52 PM September 28, 2022
The A47 at Swaffham is set to reopen after a period of closure overnight

The A47 at Swaffham is set to reopen after a period of closure overnight - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a busy dual carriageway which had been closed overnight for almost three months is set to reopen at the end of the week.

The A47 near Swaffham has been closing in both directions between 8pm and 6pm since July 6 to allow drainage works to take place, with diversions in place.

But a National Highways spokesman has confirmed the works are due to be wrapped up as planned on Saturday, October 1.

He said: “The work to replace the safety barrier and elements of the current drainage system on the section of the A47 around Swaffham is due to be completed on schedule by October 1.

“This will help to improve safety on this section of the road and forms part of National Highways’ commitment to redeveloping the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

“We would also like to thank local road users for their patience while temporary closures have been in place so this work could be carried out safely.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon