Three months of A47 overnight closures coming to an end

Part of a busy dual carriageway which had been closed overnight for almost three months is set to reopen at the end of the week.

The A47 near Swaffham has been closing in both directions between 8pm and 6pm since July 6 to allow drainage works to take place, with diversions in place.

But a National Highways spokesman has confirmed the works are due to be wrapped up as planned on Saturday, October 1.

He said: “The work to replace the safety barrier and elements of the current drainage system on the section of the A47 around Swaffham is due to be completed on schedule by October 1.

“This will help to improve safety on this section of the road and forms part of National Highways’ commitment to redeveloping the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

“We would also like to thank local road users for their patience while temporary closures have been in place so this work could be carried out safely.”