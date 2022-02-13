Overnight road closures as phase two of work on A11 southbound begins

Work on the A11 southbound carriageway is set to get underway on Monday, February 14. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Overnight road closures will be in place on the A11 as phase two of an 18-month road reconstruction scheme continues.

The A11 southbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange will be closed overnight from Mondays to Fridays between 8pm and 6am from February 14 until March 4, 2022.

We're closing the #A11 southbound between #SpoonerRow & #TuttlesInterchange, Monday to Friday 8pm to 6am, 14 Feb - 4 March. A signed diversion route will be in place, visit our website to find out more: https://t.co/ZlfwbigRT5 pic.twitter.com/cRQKOLK3LD — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 13, 2022

Having already completed phase two on the northbound carriageway, the scheme involves completely removing the existing road surface and some of the carriageway foundations before rebuilding the road with recycled material and an asphalt road surface.

National Highways added it will also be installing new drains, replacing safety barriers, repainting road markings, and inserting new reflective road studs.

A diversion route will be in place via the B1172 Norwich Road, continuing along Ketts Oak, Norwich Common, and Norwich Road onto the B1135 and rejoining the A11 at the Tuttles Interchange.

