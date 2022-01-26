Overnight road closures on A11 as road resurfacing works continue

The A11 northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to the Tuttles Interchange will be closed overnight between 8pm to 6am from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 11. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Overnight road closures will be in place on the A11 for preparation works ahead of phase two of an 18-month road reconstruction scheme.

The A11 northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles junction will be closed overnight between 8pm to 6am from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 11.

The scheme involves completely removing the existing road surface and some of the carriageway foundations before rebuilding the road with recycled material and an asphalt road surface.

Traffic will follow a signed diversion route taking them along the B1172 and B1135 ahead of re-joining the A11 at Tuttle junction.

During this time, National Highways has warned that it could be noisy while the work takes place and apologised for any disturbances.

On its website it states: “The preparation work may at times be noisy and so we have sent a letter to every home within a 500m radius of the scheme.

“We have also sent a letter to every property in a 150m radius of the diversion route to ensure customers are aware of the expected increase of traffic overnight.

“We’ve also provided them with a 24/7 telephone number and email address.”

