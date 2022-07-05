News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:51 AM July 5, 2022
xxX_a149_castlerising_jul22

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A149 near Castle Rising in west Norfolk - Credit: Google

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in west Norfolk.

Police were called to a two-vehicle accident on the A149 just after 9am this morning (July 5).

Emergency services are currently at the Castle Rising junction and the road is blocked.

One person is reported to have suffered injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

There is a fuel leak on the road.

Police remain at the scene and vehicle recovery has been contacted.

The fire service assisted police and ambulance crews to make the vehicle and the surrounding area safe.

Traffic in the area appears to be coping well.

