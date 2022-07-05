One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in west Norfolk

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A149 near Castle Rising in west Norfolk - Credit: Google

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in west Norfolk.

Police were called to a two-vehicle accident on the A149 just after 9am this morning (July 5).

Emergency services are currently at the Castle Rising junction and the road is blocked.

One person is reported to have suffered injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

There is a fuel leak on the road.

Police remain at the scene and vehicle recovery has been contacted.

The fire service assisted police and ambulance crews to make the vehicle and the surrounding area safe.

Traffic in the area appears to be coping well.