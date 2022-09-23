News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One person taken to hospital after crash which closed A10

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:46 PM September 23, 2022
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash which closed the A10.

Both the A10 and the A1122 have reopened following the single-car crash which happened near the Bexwell roundabout in Downham Market.

The crash happened at 11am today, with the road reopening at 12.39pm, and police remain at the scene.

An ambulance was called to take the casualty to hospital.

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

