Person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A11

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:25 AM October 7, 2022
There are heavy delays along the A11 between Thetford and Elveden following a crash

The crash on the A11 caused heavy traffic - Credit: Google

One person was taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the A11 yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a Fiat and a Citroen at the Brandon Road roundabout in Thetford at about 5.20pm on Thursday (October 6).

The occupant of the Citroen was taken to hospital with injuries but they were not thought to be serious or life threatening.

Following the crash motorists in the area were hit with heavy delays as congestion built up at rush hour.

The Mundford Road junction southbound opened just before 6.30pm.

