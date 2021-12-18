One person injured and another cut from car in A47 crash

One person was injured and another was cut from their car following a crash on the A47 today. - Credit: Matthew Usher

One person has been injured and another cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Hockering this morning.

The crash involved three vehicles on the Dereham-bound carriageway between Berrys Lane and The Street, with police, fire and ambulance services all called at about 11.40am today (Saturday, December 18).

Two vehicles were damaged in the crash, while the severity of any injuries suffered is not yet known.

The road has now fully reopened after long delays earlier in the day.

Following the crash three fire engines made the scene safe and left at 12.25pm.