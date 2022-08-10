Road in north Norfolk closed after one person injured in crash
Published: 11:51 AM August 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been injured in a crash which has closed a main road through a Norfolk town.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth Road, Stalham, which happened at 10.45am today (August 10).
The road is closed in both directions.
According to a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman, the incident is believed to have happened close to the Lower Staithe Road junction.
Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.