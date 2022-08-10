Road in north Norfolk closed after one person injured in crash

The crash happened along Yarmouth Road in Stalham, Norfolk - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been injured in a crash which has closed a main road through a Norfolk town.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth Road, Stalham, which happened at 10.45am today (August 10).

The road is closed in both directions.

Yarmouth Road is temporarily closed in both directions in #Stalham by the double roundabout following a single vehicle collision, one person is reportedly injured. Please use an alternative route. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 10, 2022

According to a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman, the incident is believed to have happened close to the Lower Staithe Road junction.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.