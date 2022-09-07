One person taken to hospital after crash in Diss

Heavy congestion on the A1066 in Diss near the crash - Credit: Jules Naybur

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Diss.

Police were called to the incident at the top of Denmark Hill just before 8am on Wednesday (September 7).

Following the crash, the road was blocked which caused traffic in the area to be impacted.

Traffic was not helped by the nearby A1066 Victoria Road being closed at the junction with Vinces Road as the mini roundabout is removed and replaced with traffic lights.

Heavy congestion in Diss on Wednesday (September 7) morning - Credit: Jules Naybur

Heavy tailbacks were reported by locals in the area with traffic stretching along the route at rush hour this morning.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "One person has been taken to hospital but not by ambulance.

"Another person suffered minor injuries."

Work on the junction began on Saturday, September 3, and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, November 6.