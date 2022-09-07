News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

One person taken to hospital after crash in Diss

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:12 PM September 7, 2022
Heavy congestion on the A1066 in Diss near the crash

Heavy congestion on the A1066 in Diss near the crash - Credit: Jules Naybur

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Diss.

Police were called to the incident at the top of Denmark Hill just before 8am on Wednesday (September 7).

Following the crash, the road was blocked which caused traffic in the area to be impacted.

Traffic was not helped by the nearby A1066 Victoria Road being closed at the junction with Vinces Road as the mini roundabout is removed and replaced with traffic lights.

Heavy congestion in Diss on Wednesday (September 7) morning

Heavy congestion in Diss on Wednesday (September 7) morning - Credit: Jules Naybur

Heavy tailbacks were reported by locals in the area with traffic stretching along the route at rush hour this morning.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "One person has been taken to hospital but not by ambulance. 

"Another person suffered minor injuries."

Work on the junction began on Saturday, September 3, and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, November 6. 

Diss News

Don't Miss

The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Concerns for missing 13-year-old from Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A big seafood platter made at Wells Crab House. 

7 of the best places to eat seafood in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years

'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon