News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

North Norfolk village road bridge to undergo repairs after crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:22 PM August 5, 2022
The Old Mill Bridge in the B1110 Thornage Road, Thornage, will be closed to all traffic for three weeks

The Old Mill Bridge in the B1110 Thornage Road, Thornage, will be closed to all traffic for three weeks - Credit: Google Maps

A village road bridge near Holt is to undergo repairs after being damaged in a crash.

The Old Mill Bridge in the B1110 Thornage Road, Thornage, will be closed to all traffic for three weeks - from August 15 until September 5.

The road will be closed from the brick road bridge, which spans over the River Glaven, and about 300m east from the junction with Letheringsett Road.

The bridge needs repairs to its parapet brick wall and due to the narrow width of the road, the route must be closed to allow for work to be carried out safely.

Scaffolding will be erected at the upstream side of the bridge, although it will remain open for people on foot throughout the works.

A fully signed official diversion will be in place, with advanced warning boards put at the site warning people of the upcoming road closure.

The works will cost £20,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and contractors Tarmac.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the design for the new £100k children's play area in Hempnall. 

Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon