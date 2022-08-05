North Norfolk village road bridge to undergo repairs after crash

The Old Mill Bridge in the B1110 Thornage Road, Thornage, will be closed to all traffic for three weeks - Credit: Google Maps

A village road bridge near Holt is to undergo repairs after being damaged in a crash.

The Old Mill Bridge in the B1110 Thornage Road, Thornage, will be closed to all traffic for three weeks - from August 15 until September 5.

The road will be closed from the brick road bridge, which spans over the River Glaven, and about 300m east from the junction with Letheringsett Road.

The bridge needs repairs to its parapet brick wall and due to the narrow width of the road, the route must be closed to allow for work to be carried out safely.

Scaffolding will be erected at the upstream side of the bridge, although it will remain open for people on foot throughout the works.

A fully signed official diversion will be in place, with advanced warning boards put at the site warning people of the upcoming road closure.

The works will cost £20,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and contractors Tarmac.