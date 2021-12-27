A47 closed after crash leads to 'substantial oil spillage'

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 Acle Straight due to a crash which saw three people rescued from their vehicles.

Just before 12pm there was a crash between a car and a motorhome which resulted in a "substantial oil spillage", according to National Highways.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Carrow attended the crash and released three people from vehicles.

The Acle Straight is closed in both directions between the A1064 near Acle and the A149 at Great Yarmouth.

National Highways contractors are on the way to the scene

The X1 and X11 First bus services have been diverted via Filby.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

