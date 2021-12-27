News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 closed after crash leads to 'substantial oil spillage'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:24 PM December 27, 2021
The dualling of the Acle Straight has not been included in schemes to be done between 2025 and 2030.

The Acle Straight. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 Acle Straight due to a crash which saw three people rescued from their vehicles.

Just before 12pm there was a crash between a car and a motorhome which resulted in a "substantial oil spillage", according to National Highways.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Carrow attended the crash and released three people from vehicles.

The Acle Straight is closed in both directions between the A1064 near Acle and the A149 at Great Yarmouth.

National Highways contractors are on the way to the scene

The X1 and X11 First bus services have been diverted via Filby.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash
  2. 2 Five major projects for Norwich next year
  3. 3 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
  1. 4 Jailed in Norfolk this week: People smuggling gang and drug producer
  2. 5 Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog
  3. 6 Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas
  4. 7 From Western Link to windfarms: Five major projects for Norfolk in 2022
  5. 8 City boss Smith pulls no punches after 5-0 Arsenal rout
  6. 9 'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love
  7. 10 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
Acle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Woman dies after crash on A148

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss

Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Louis David Edward Brighton was born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Christmas Day. 

Christmas

‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno went missing in Fritton Woods on Tuesday.

Find Juno! Hunt under way after search dog goes missing

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon