15ft-wide abnormal load on A47 this weekend
Published: 2:38 PM June 11, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
An abnormal load is set to travel through the county this weekend.
Police will be escorting offshore equipment through Norfolk and beyond on Saturday, June 12.
The 72ft long and 15ft wide load is being transported from Paddy Loke in Great Yarmouth to Harwich in Essex.
Starting at 7am, the load will travel through local roads before joining the A47 at Runham.
It will then turn off onto the A1117 Millennium Way near Lowestoft, before turning left onto Victoria Road.
You may also want to watch:
It will then move onto Waveney Drive before joining the A12 and heading south through Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
- 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
- 3 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
- 4 Police seal off building site in Norwich
- 5 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
- 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
- 7 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
- 8 Man hurt while working on power cables
- 9 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
- 10 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus