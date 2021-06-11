News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
15ft-wide abnormal load on A47 this weekend

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:38 PM June 11, 2021   
Police have warned a 130ft crane will be travelling through Great Yarmouth. Pic: Norfolk Constabular

An abnormal load is set to travel through the county this weekend.

Police will be escorting offshore equipment through Norfolk and beyond on Saturday, June 12.

The 72ft long and 15ft wide load is being transported from Paddy Loke in Great Yarmouth to Harwich in Essex.

Starting at 7am, the load will travel through local roads before joining the A47 at Runham.

It will then turn off onto the A1117 Millennium Way near Lowestoft, before turning left onto Victoria Road.

It will then move onto Waveney Drive before joining the A12 and heading south through Suffolk.

