A47 now reopened after 12-hour closure due to offal spillage

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:05 AM September 8, 2021
The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham is now fully reopened after being closed for 12 hours yesterday (September 7), due to an offal spillage.

Norfolk Police were on the scene just after 9am after reports of a lorry shedding its load on the A47 near Necton.

The cleaning required meant the road had to be closed all day. 

Highways England reopened the road at 9.16pm, clocking in the closure at just over 12 hours.

There was heavy congestion and long delays on the road, with reportedly no diversions in place.

Members of the public commented on the EDP Facebook page stating that there was a strong smell in the area.

