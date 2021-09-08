A47 now reopened after 12-hour closure due to offal spillage

Published: 9:05 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM September 8, 2021

The a47 near Necton, where the spillage occured - Credit: Google

The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham is now fully reopened after being closed for 12 hours yesterday (September 7), due to an offal spillage.

Norfolk Police were on the scene just after 9am after reports of a lorry shedding its load on the A47 near Necton.

The cleaning required meant the road had to be closed all day.

Highways England reopened the road at 9.16pm, clocking in the closure at just over 12 hours.

There was heavy congestion and long delays on the road, with reportedly no diversions in place.

You may also want to watch:

Members of the public commented on the EDP Facebook page stating that there was a strong smell in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



