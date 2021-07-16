Reprieve for drivers as work on busy city junction shelved
Works which were due to start on a busy Norwich road next week have been postponed by Norfolk County Council.
They were due to start on Monday, July 19, last 10 weeks and cost £260,000.
The existing traffic lights where the ring road meets Aylsham Road, Cromer Road and Reepham Road were set to be replaced.
Ahead of increased traffic on the roads because of 'freedom day,' the news will come as welcome relief for drivers in the city.
The works have been postponed following concerns about access raised by the local county councillor and local community.
This was due to be the first phase, removing the old equipment and cables.
New underground infrastructure will then be installed, before new traffic lights and cables are put in place.
Details on the new start date for the works will be publicised nearer the time.