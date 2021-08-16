All the roadworks in Norwich to know about this week

Published: 11:11 AM August 16, 2021

Here's an updates on roadworks in Norwich this week.

Roadworks are ongoing on St Clements Hill and will continue until Friday, August 27. The county council closed the road to undertake sewer connection works. Diversions will remain in place whilst the works continue.

They are also ongoing on Plumstead Road East as part of a carriageway resurfacing. Delays are likely and the council estimates the work will continue until Friday, August 27. Diversions and traffic lights will control traffic and will remain in place whilst the works continue.

The works on Pettus Road are ongoing and are estimated to continue until September 17. The widening of the carriageway and upgrading of crossing facilities is being undertaken by the county council. This affects traffic on Bluebell Lane.

There are plenty of roadworks going on in Norfolk, with plenty set to kick off this week. - Credit: Matthew Usher

There are ongoing roadworks on Middletons Lane, this will continue until September 8. The works are crossing improvements, and affect traffic on both Reepham and Holt Road.

You may also want to watch:

The extensive work to rejuvenate the asphalt on the NDR will also be finishing on Sunday, August 22. Until then, the temporary speed limit will stay in place, with delays likely.

Newmarket Street will also have their roadworks finishing on Friday, August 20. The overlay of the cycle track and work by BT have seen the road closed, affecting traffic on Reepham Road.

The works on Northumberland Road will be starting today, August 16, estimated to finish on Friday, August 20. Gas works are being carried out by Cadent. Delays are likely and a diversion is in place.