Commuter trains halted as Norwich to London line blocked
Published: 8:35 AM November 27, 2020
Trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street may be cancelled or delayed after a signalling system fault on the line caused disruption on Friday morning.
The issue is at Chelmsford, but it has blocked the line and disruption is expected until further notice, Greater Anglia said.
Those delayed by 15 minutes or more could claim some of their fare back by visiting the Greater Anglia website.
