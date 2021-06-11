More Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London

Published: 2:03 PM June 11, 2021

More Greater Anglia services will soon be running between Norwich and London Liverpool Street. - Credit: Archant

More trains will soon be carrying passengers between Norwich and London, as services edge closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Increased passenger numbers and boosted traveller confidence have encouraged Greater Anglia to increase the frequency of its services between the Fine City and Liverpool Street Station.

From Monday, June 12, an extra 12 trains will run between the two cities every day, bringing the intercity service up to 77pc of the levels from the pre-Covid timetable.

Managing director Jamie Burles said: "Customers have asked us to increase the frequency of the intercity service – and I’m very pleased that we’re able to meet their request."

As passenger numbers tumbled during lockdown, the operator started to run a vastly reduced service.

You may also want to watch:

While there have been peaks and troughs in the 15 months since, the number of trains run on a daily basis has been far below regular levels.

Mr Burles added: "We’ve seen passenger numbers increase as lockdown restrictions have eased and we’re now carrying about 50pc of our pre-pandemic passenger numbers across the network.

"As more people return to rail, we are seeing some trains and stations getting busier. We’re encouraging customers to use the full length of trains and platforms, but it may not always be possible to socially distance.

"We have a less busy trains tool on our website, so people can opt for a quieter train. Face covering compliance is high on trains and stations and our trains are well ventilated either by air conditioning which replaces air inside the train every six to nine minutes or by open windows.

"We’re also continuing with enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of our trains and stations, doing everything we can to keep customers safe."

The extra train services being introduced are as follows: