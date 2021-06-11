News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

More Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:03 PM June 11, 2021   
A train between Norwich and London has been delayed due to a swan on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

More Greater Anglia services will soon be running between Norwich and London Liverpool Street. - Credit: Archant

More trains will soon be carrying passengers between Norwich and London, as services edge closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Increased passenger numbers and boosted traveller confidence have encouraged Greater Anglia to increase the frequency of its services between the Fine City and Liverpool Street Station.

From Monday, June 12, an extra 12 trains will run between the two cities every day, bringing the intercity service up to 77pc of the levels from the pre-Covid timetable.

Managing director Jamie Burles said: "Customers have asked us to increase the frequency of the intercity service – and I’m very pleased that we’re able to meet their request."

As passenger numbers tumbled during lockdown, the operator started to run a vastly reduced service.

You may also want to watch:

While there have been peaks and troughs in the 15 months since, the number of trains run on a daily basis has been far below regular levels.

Mr Burles added: "We’ve seen passenger numbers increase as lockdown restrictions have eased and we’re now carrying about 50pc of our pre-pandemic passenger numbers across the network.

Most Read

  1. 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
  2. 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
  3. 3 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
  1. 4 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Police seal off building site in Norwich
  3. 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  4. 7 Man hurt while working on power cables
  5. 8 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
  6. 9 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
  7. 10 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village

"As more people return to rail, we are seeing some trains and stations getting busier. We’re encouraging customers to use the full length of trains and platforms, but it may not always be possible to socially distance.

"We have a less busy trains tool on our website, so people can opt for a quieter train. Face covering compliance is high on trains and stations and our trains are well ventilated either by air conditioning which replaces air inside the train every six to nine minutes or by open windows.

"We’re also continuing with enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of our trains and stations, doing everything we can to keep customers safe."

The extra train services being introduced are as follows:

  • From Norwich to London Liverpool Street, serving the usual intermediate stations, departing at: 9.32am, 10.30am, 11.32am, 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm.
  • From London Liverpool Street to Norwich, serving the usual intermediate stations, departing at: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 5pm, 5.50pm and 7.02pm.
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Danny Enifer, Fox and Hounds, Weasenham, Norfolk

Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020.

Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a flat fire at Mandells Court in Norwich between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses L

Updated

‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus