Roadworks in Norwich this week

Published: 10:21 AM August 23, 2021

A number of roadworks will be in place this week in Norwich.

Though many will only last a short while, they will affect the city's busiest roads.

Works will be starting on Harbour Road tomorrow, August 25, and lasting until Thursday, August 27.

The road is being closed by Anglian Water to allow for a water connection. There will be a diversion in place, potentially affecting traffic on Yarmouth Road, with delays likely, according to Roadworks.org.

Union Street will also be closed from Wednesday, August 26, until next Tuesday, August 31.

You may also want to watch:

This is to allow for fire hydrant repair to be undertaken by Norfolk County Council (NCC) and Anglian Water. There will be a diversion in place, which may affect traffic on Chapelfield Road.

Works will also start on Cannerby Lane today, August 23, and are planned to finish on Thursday, August 27.

BT will be closing the road to install its Fibre Network, and so delays are likely. There will be a diversion in place, and the works may affect traffic on Wroxham Road.

Rider Haggard Road will be partially closed from today, August 23, until Thursday, August 27. A new water main is being installed and a diversion will be in place for the duration of the works.

There are also a number of ongoing works.

Works on St Clements Hill are scheduled to end on Thursday, August 27. The sewer connection works will finish and the road will be opened, no longer affecting traffic on Mile Cross Lane. The diversion will be in place until then.

Works on Plumstead Road are ongoing, planned to end this week on Saturday, August 28. The carriageway resurfacing is being undertaken by NCC. There is a diversion in place.

The works affecting the A146 near Bramerton will also be ending tomorrow, August 24. The burst water main is being fixed by Anglian Water. The diversion will remain in place until works are done.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.