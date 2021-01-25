Road closures due to £200,000 safety work

Published: 12:02 PM January 25, 2021

Clover Hill Road will be closed so a new crossing can be put in place. - Credit: Google Street View

Two roads in Norwich will be closed to traffic while £200,000 of work is carried out to make them safer.

Four weeks of work to improve the existing pedestrian and cycling crossing at Clover Hill Road in Bowthorpe is due to start on Monday, February 1.

The current two stage crossing at Clover Hill Road and Boatman Way will be removed, with a new raised table parallel zebra crossing for pedestrians and a crossing for cyclists, put in its place as part of the £50,000 work.

Norfolk County Council said the new crossing will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, while the raised table will help ensure drivers stick to the speed limit on Clover Hill Road.

Clover Hill Road will be shut, between its junction with Joe Ellis Court and Peverell Road, between Tuesday, February 2 and Friday, February 5, so the refuge island can be removed, the electricity disconnected and ducting put in place across the road.

The road will close again from Tuesday, February 23 until the next day so that the road can be resurfaced.

During those closures, the bus gate at Humbleyard will be suspended, so general traffic can go that way.

The council says a fully signed diversion route will be put in place during the road closures.

And, in Old Catton, a £150,000 project will see The Paddocks, from Spixworth Road to Lodge Lane, resurfaced.

That work, due to start on Monday, February 1, is due to take five days to complete.

The Paddocks in Old Catton will be closed for resurfacing work. - Credit: Archant

The council says that, to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to close The Paddocks to all through traffic.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place while the damaged road surface is replaced.

The council says access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The county council has thanked people in advance for their patience while work on the two projects is carried out.