Road closure warning for £940,000 traffic shake-up in Norwich

Published: 7:48 AM March 3, 2021

Changes will be made to Thorpe Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google Street View

Roads will be closed when work on a £940,000 shake-up for part of Norwich begins this month.

The work, the first fruits of the £32m pot of cash recently awarded to the city through the government Transforming Cities scheme, will start in the Thorpe Road area from Monday, March 15.

And it will continue until the summer, with the work due to be finished in July.

The work is to provide a more direct route into the city centre from Thorpe Road for public transport and cyclists.

Changes will be made in the Thorpe Road area of Norwich. - Credit: Transport For Norwich

It will see a bus and cycle contraflow lane put in place in Thorpe Road between the junction with Clarence Road and Carrow Road.

The existing traffic lights and island at the junction where Thorpe Road meets Carrow Road will be removed and replaced with a zebra crossing, to the east of the current junction.

You may also want to watch:

It will also see double yellow lines painted on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road, while the traffic signals at Clarence Road/Thorpe Road will need to be modified because of the new bus lane.

Resurfacing work will also be done and Norfolk County Council says some road closures will be needed.

From Monday, March 15 to early July, Clarence Road will be shut at its junction with Thorpe Road, with a diversion via Lower Clarence Road.

A temporary 20mph speed limit will be in place in Thorpe Road and Carrow Road in the sections where work is under way.

And a county council spokesman said: "Further short-term closures on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road will be needed when carriageway resurfacing takes place around June. Further details will be provided nearer the time."

Access for people who live in the area, businesses and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Bus services will be able to use the diversion route, but the city-bound bus stop in Clarence Road, near the Thorpe Road junction, will be out of use.

A temporary bus stop will be provided on Clarence Road, just south of Lower Clarence Road.

The council said dates may be revised depending on government advice around Covid-19.

A council spokesman said: "Thank you for your patience while this work takes place.

"We aim to minimise disruption and complete work as quickly as possible."